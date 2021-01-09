Editor:

I recently spent $200 for a medical marijuana card. It was good for a year.

Today I went to the dispensary and was told my card was revoked. No reason. No heads up.

I bought the card so I could buy weed legally and not be a criminal. If my card was revoked, then the state of Florida needs to refund me money.

Dispensaries and medical cards are just another form of a monopoly. Sure, the pot has fancy names and costs more and it's a sterile environment. But those are all tactics to get you to buy their product.


I tried to call many agencies to file a formal complaint but none of my calls went through.

Time to be a criminal and buy better, cheaper weed on the street.

Jan M. Bartholomew

Arcadia


