Editor:
Does anybody beside me miss TV of yesteryear? Programs like "Father Knows Best," "My Three Sons," "The Danny Thomas Show," "The Bill Cosby Show," "The Ozzie and Harriet Show" and other programs that didn't portray the father as a bumbling boob. Programs that we could watch with our children and not be embarrassed. Night time TV is like an open sewer. Woman kissing women, men kissing men. No-one gets married anymore. They just have one sexual partner after another. One or more program showing naked men with another man in bed, or semi-naked woman in bed with another woman. Read the Book of Romans and check out what God thinks of that. Remember Sodom and Gomorrah. We have no sense of morality in this world anymore. Every program has deviant behavior. Another thing that confuses me, why are people receiving unemployment when businesses are hungry for employees? How could asking for an ID cut people out of voting?
Robert Palermo
North Port
