Editor:

I need help. I am 75 my neighbor 80. Every time I try to get an appointment to get inoculated it is full.

Why can’t they branch out and come to Venice? The senior center has parking and lots of room. Also, why can’t this be a drive through? People with wheelchairs etc... are so hindered.

Judy Todd Wood

Sarasota

