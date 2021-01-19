Editor:
I need help. I am 75 my neighbor 80. Every time I try to get an appointment to get inoculated it is full.
Why can’t they branch out and come to Venice? The senior center has parking and lots of room. Also, why can’t this be a drive through? People with wheelchairs etc... are so hindered.
Judy Todd Wood
Sarasota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.