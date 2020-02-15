Editor:

Recently I watched the Democratic debate. My takeaway was the repeated mantra from every participant: “I’m the candidate best able to beat Donald Trump.”

What I wanted was to hear: “I’m the candidate on this stage with the best plan to make America even greater than it is today.” A tangible example could have been a candidate who said: “For some time now our American economy has produced more job openings than we have people willing to work.” And, go on to say: “I have a plan to lure these able-body slackers back into the work force and it is…”

Now that’s a reason to earn my vote. Simply to say “I can beat Trump” is a paltry statement to me. I could respect a candidate who acknowledges Donald Trump has done a remarkable job for America, not only in domestic but foreign policy, as well. Recognize it. Don’t bury your head. Then tell me how you, as president, would do an even better job.

As for immigration. How would you build on both Presidents Clinton’s and Obama’s policy of trying hard to seal our southern borders? You would do it by… give specifics.

If you believe you can beat Trump don’t just say it. Flesh out your plans. Be certain they are financially viable. Don’t just tell me, but show me how your plan “trumps” Trump.

When it’s all said and done, I will support a candidate who loves my America. Not a candidate who simply hates my president.

Joann Filkins

Punta Gorda

