Editor:
For our friends who honestly believe that President Trump won the election:
Please quote facts, by state, supporting that contention.
Please quote factual statements by competent, impartial ( i.e., not having a dog in this fight), knowledgeable individuals supporting this contention.
Please point out official utterances made by agencies or other eligible units of government having jurisdiction in these matters supporting or denying this position.
This writer is a long-time, registered Independent voter who trusts in our election system (even in Florida – this time), and wishes to be informed of significant facts possibly leading to conclusions to the contrary.
As Joe Friday once said, “……….just the facts, m'am.” Please.
Jim Lambert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.