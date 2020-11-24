Editor:

For our friends who honestly believe that President Trump won the election:

Please quote facts, by state, supporting that contention.

Please quote factual statements by competent, impartial ( i.e., not having a dog in this fight), knowledgeable individuals supporting this contention.

Please point out official utterances made by agencies or other eligible units of government having jurisdiction in these matters supporting or denying this position.


This writer is a long-time, registered Independent voter who trusts in our election system (even in Florida – this time), and wishes to be informed of significant facts possibly leading to conclusions to the contrary.

As Joe Friday once said, “……….just the facts, m'am.” Please.

Jim Lambert

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments