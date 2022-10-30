I don’t personally know either of the two Punta Gorda City Council candidates. So I had to find a defining reason to vote for one of two “qualified” candidates.
I’ve recently learned, through several meet & greets hosted by friends and colleagues of mine, that Bill Dryburgh has been very involved in our community for years, and serves on a number of boards and committees. Bill’s been a member of the PGICA for over 20 years, currently serving on their board as government liaison. One of his duties, in this position, is attending City Council meetings. That gives me a level of confidence that Bill knows the issues important to the citizens of Punta Gorda and that people in Punta Gorda know Bill!
I heard that his opponent just recently joined PGICA; why just now, I wonder? Bill has no business interests and has the least to gain personally from any City Council decision. Transparency, integrity and impartiality in a public servant is non-negotiable.
So, my one defining factor, based on a candidate’s past and current intentions, is with whom do I feel a “trust factor”; who is most open and transparent about his intentions for representing the citizens of Punta Gorda. I have heard no vague responses to direct questions asked of Bill. So, that one defining factor that gets my vote is his “trust factor”! I trust Bill Dryburgh to best represent Punta Gorda on the City Council!
