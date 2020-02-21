Editor:
In 2000, I moved into a condo in Punta Gorda Isles. The long entrance drive had a cement pipe halfway up. The pipe let nowhere.
Burrowing owls moved into the pipe and from the clubhouse side window I could watch them.
The male would fly off and return with a piece of foil, a shiny pebble or piece of string to decorate the front of their nest. In the evening he would fly through the carports to trigger the motion sensor lights which would come on and attract bugs to eat.
After several days of rain, one night it came down in buckets. The nest flooded. I drove in that evening and the mother owl was leading her two chicks to higher ground across the drive. She finally got them to the neighboring two houses for shelter.
A day later, I saw the pair under an eave. Several days later there were three pairs of owls. The others came from the fields across the road that was being developed.
The next day, there were 10 owls lined up on the park of this townhouse and they all flew away. No chicks. Now, years later, there are none. What a shame to lose a beautiful thing.
Mary Tekip
Port Charlotte
