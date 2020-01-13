Editor:
Thanks to the Good Samaritan who gave me a jump start on New Years Day! My battery died on my Escape at the corner of S.R. 776 and Winchester and you came to my rescue!
However, you left your sunglasses under my hood. I found them after I got home and popped my hood. As I can’t leave my phone number in the letter, look my number up in the phone book. Thanks again.
Carl Slapshak
Englewood
