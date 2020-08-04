Editor:

I too want to thank the Sun papers for Cal Thomas and his articles.

My generation goes back to Ernie Pyle and I remember Walter Cronkite.

Journalism was a fine profession at one time, not so today. Hatred and hypocrisy have made a refit in American character. Money are power are modern day idols.

P.S. Everyone's money is green

Lillian Murray

Punta Gorda

