Editor:
I too want to thank the Sun papers for Cal Thomas and his articles.
My generation goes back to Ernie Pyle and I remember Walter Cronkite.
Journalism was a fine profession at one time, not so today. Hatred and hypocrisy have made a refit in American character. Money are power are modern day idols.
P.S. Everyone's money is green
Lillian Murray
Punta Gorda
