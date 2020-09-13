Editor:
The first political candidate I worked for was Robert F. Kennedy when he ran for the Senate from my home state, New York. His platform centered on human rights and social justice, essential principles instilled in me by my immigrant parents, proud American citizens.
Since my teens, I have worked for scores of candidates — mostly White men who share my vision for a just America. But now in sight for Vice President of the United States is a Black female, former California Attorney General, Senator Kamala Harris. Her engaging smile and distinct approach coupled with confidence and compelling qualifications, not only speak volumes for her electability, but speak to women of color who say, Kamala Harris looks like me. How novel is that?
If you’re unaware of the role self-identity plays in human development, read Robin DiAngelo’s best seller, “White Fragility,” and/or Ibram Kendi’s, “How to be an anti-racist.”
Kamala Harris and I share more than skin color. We’re culturally connected. Her mother was from India and her dad from Jamaica. My folks were from Jamaica; my dad’s Mother was from India. Like my sister and me, Kamala Harris and her sister were in the silent minority — Black girls in predominately White schools who later enjoyed successful careers while remaining politically active.
I see in Kamala Harris a leader, an every woman so to speak who is as comfortable in her own skin as in someone else’s shoes.
Naomi Pringle
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.