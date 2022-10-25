As a mom with kids currently attending CCPS, a local business owner, and a school board member, I have been able to see how the referendum has positively impacted the children of our community from a multifaceted view and why it is important to vote yes to continue it.
Our children have 30 additional learning minutes each day with highly qualified educators who have chosen to work in Charlotte County in part because we have one of the highest first year teacher salaries in the state thanks to the referendum. Our children have additional mental health staff who help them work through difficulties and dozens more security personnel whose sole job is to keep our children safe during the school day because of the referendum.
Our children have additional career and technical education program options which benefits our community by having highly trained professionals who are ready to work and care for our population because of the referendum. Our children have access to free music, art, and sports programs that enhance their school experience thanks to the referendum.
It is critical that the 1 mil renews because it has had a positive impact on our community, staff, families, but most importantly children. Please show your support for the children of Charlotte County and vote yes!
