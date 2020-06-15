Editor:
Thank you Leonard Pitts from a white senior who has always thought of herself as a soldier in the march toward racial justice. Vote, campaign, march, donate, former head start director and so on. In the past couple of days, I have read dozens of thought provoking articles and yours hit me right in the gut.
I am not only not part of the solution, I am fully complicit in this rotten system. By virtue of my white skin, I enjoy freedoms and privileges that you do not.
I sense a sea change in liberal, educated whites. We finally saw. An actual lynching by cops, a vigilante hunt and murder of a black jogger. Amy Cooper was supposed to be a racist, one of those hateful people, but she turned out to be a Democrat who gives to liberal causes.
We need to rewrite our history to reflect the truth. The south lost. The confederate flag should be deemed a hate symbol. We need to reform the criminal justice system at every level. We need to seek out racism and wipe it out, in every system.
It is time for this old white lady to listen more and talk less. Be blunt. Teach us please.
Denise Candea
Port Charlotte
