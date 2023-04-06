Editor:

We have heard this refrain many times and I have always been confused by where is the swamp ? Is it in Washington? Is it in our political parties? Is it the influence of lobbyists? The press ? Is it our justice department? Our court system? Or is it major cable news? I am sure one can say it is all of the above. So if that is the case then America and our democracy is doomed to fail.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments