We have heard this refrain many times and I have always been confused by where is the swamp ? Is it in Washington? Is it in our political parties? Is it the influence of lobbyists? The press ? Is it our justice department? Our court system? Or is it major cable news? I am sure one can say it is all of the above. So if that is the case then America and our democracy is doomed to fail.
I however don’t believe this, and anyone who promotes this theory is a dictator, autocrat or someone who wants to get elected. I do not however think that lady justice is blind as we are led to believe and the powerful with money can manipulate the system whereas those in the lower level of society cannot. Just look at who is in jail or killed in the name of justice for all.
If the court system is seen as catering to those with money or influence then how can any democracy survive? We must have a justice system that is fair for all in order for our society to survive? Just look at Russia or China today and ask yourself, is their justice system fair for all? All the democracies around the world are based on the rule of law, and anyone who thinks they are above the law can move to Russia or China to learn the truth.
I am not ready to give up on the American justice system. Are you?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.