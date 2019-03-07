Editor:'
I agree thoroughly with a North Port lady in her letter of March 2. When I came here in 2012, I was impressed by the cleanliness. I just have seen the change the past year or so.
Recently, I witnessed a person throw garbage out the window of her vehicle. Many cars saw this and there were children in her car. What a fine example this slob is giving her children.
I was angry and reported the plate number to police office. I sure hope large fines will be instituted to punish in the pocketbook.
I am 84 and still pick up when I find trash where it doesn’t belong. I thank my parents for teaching me right from wrong. God help the future generation if this isn’t stopped.
Joanne M. Binder
North Port
