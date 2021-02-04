Editor:

I , for one applaud the Fawcett nurses who are courageous to express their plight while trying to care for and save lives.

Let’s understand that union negotiations for nurses would not be necessary if Fawcett provided adequate staffing for safety, adequate PPE as they care for highly infectious cases and an equable wage for their level of expert care.

As a retired R.N. with ICU experience, I have worked in and seen, over the years, how for-profit hospital administrations seek to improve their bottom line over the appropriate and necessary needs of nurse and staff.

I do not believe that Fawcett Memorial Hospital is being unfairly targeted by the nurses union. It is unfortunate that the nurses working for other hospitals are not standing with these nurses — for principle if nothing else.

Thank you Fawcett Memorial Hospital R.N.’s for standing up for patient care.

Linda Gillen

Punta Gorda

