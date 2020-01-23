Editor:
I have not written letters previously so I won’t bother to comment on his assertion that others “blindly” support the president, other than to indicate nobody I know does this.
I would like to take the letter writer's challenge related to support for the president.
Advisers are not bosses, so when the president declines their advice he is only doing what I elected him to do. The professionals must make their case, and understand the president’s agenda.
Supporting the president does not mean you're responsible for any “failings” he might have. I don’t accept that the president is a “clearly damaged human being.”
I am motivated to support the president’s policies because they are in the best interest of our country by my criteria. For example his proposals to reform our immigration system and to uphold the rule of law related to immigrants not legally in our country I support strongly. I could go on with policies I support.
I don’t approve or support all of the president’s statements. The president’s actions are most important to me.
My opinion is that the letter writer suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome; I suspect he listens to the MSM, and does not see the president in action directly. I also suspect that he does not personally know supporters of the president or respectfully interacts with them if he does know some.
Barry Alexander
Port Charlotte
