Editor:
I agree with the dear lady who is driven crazy by the Sun Cash Prize Puzzle creator’s illogical logic. The arbitrary answers are frustrating, to say the least. I gave up on the puzzle months ago. I don’t remember the exact wording of the clue that did me in. It was something like, “The gardener was alarmed to find wilt on a ‘pine’ or ‘vine’ in the yard.” My answer was pine. The “correct” answer was vine, the logic being that vines wilt, but pine trees don’t.
It’s true that vines wilt, usually from lack of water. That’s an easy fix and no cause for alarm. On the other hand, pine wilt disease is a very real thing, caused by nematodes carried by beetles. It can kill a pine tree within weeks. That’s alarming.
I still think my answer was correct and the puzzle creator’s answer was just plain ignorant.
Lynn Harrell
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.