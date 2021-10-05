Under pressure our City Council created an ordinance that penalizes people who display such vulgar language. In the process they crossed a line, and violated the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution, “Freedom of Speech.”
City Attorney Mark Levin created the ordinance. When challenged at the last City Council meeting, he defended the ordinance in two ways: 1. He inserted language that stated it is “content neutral” and 2. He claimed the party challenging the ordinance does not care about children and what they see.
“Content Neutral.” If I tell a person that what I’m about to say is content neutral and not to get offended, and then tell him he’s an absolute jerk. He is still going to be offended.
Just because you say the ordinance is content neutral, does to mean it actually is. Levin is attempting to circumvent the U.S. Constitution.
His second rationale was emotional. That’s seldom good legal advice. I can only assume that all council members knew it would not pass a court challenge since there is so much case law available, but decided to go ahead, get rid of the signs, assuming nobody would challenge it.
In my opinion, David Levin has given the city poor legal advice. Levin was the same attorney when the City Council voted to take over the airport, which the later retracted. They are intelligent people, but were given poor legal advice. The city needs a new attorney.
