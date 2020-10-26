Editor:

Nothing about candidates, or parties, that's been done. The results should soon be in. I hope.

The reason for my letter is something that just came to my attention recently. My wife and I have lived full time in Englewood since 1954. A few years back we bought a summer place in upstate N.Y. We changed our legal residence to N.Y. We discovered that we got free or inexpensive, medical care with just Medicare, that would have cost us hundreds in co-pays down here, and we saved $1,400 in car insurance premiums from living in Florida. Go figure?

Anyway this is not about that. We were both registered to vote, and voted down here for years. We registered and voted up there twice. I just found out that we could have voted down here too! There is a national voter registration list, but no one seems to be checking it for double registrations. P.S. It turns out that double voting is only a crime in less that two dozen states. Hmmmm....

Richard Garms

Englewood

