Editor:
I must be sadly out of touch, for as a western transplant (20 years ago) I always thought BLM stood for Bureau of Land Management. It's the agency which oversees 247.3 million acres, or an eighth of the country's landmass. But apparently that's now out of date in our suddenly frantically racist nation.
Dwight Tracy
Port Charlotte
