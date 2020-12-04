Editor:
In response to the lady who wrote in about our America heading for misery. I, too, worry about where our country is headed with the Biden-Harris team. I believe the Democrats will create a nightmare.
The fraudulent counting of the votes seems to be shady, since Trump won in almost all of the states. Donald Trump proved to be one of the greatest presidents in the United States. He tolerated Pelosi and all of the Democratic nonsense trying to block his ideas.
I have no confidence in Biden, and I am concerned that Harris will run the wrong way with race and immigration, instead of dealing with important issues such as aging in America, discrimination, violence, quality of education, climate change, putting American first, police security, and other issues that Trump was working hard to address.
I believe our country is going to suffer, and I doubt anyone can tell us that the next four years will be good.
Toni Waltz
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.