Chinese Beijing Olympics "success"? Now they are over, the love affair with the media and hardly any mention of all the negative human atrocities that China indulges in 24/7, 365, year after year. Why aren't the media and "others' bringing them to the task?
NBC had a $7.75 billion investment in the Olympic coverage and it has been an abject failure and gross embarrassment to the free world! So many Americans, that simply do not agree with this country and their abysmal human rights record. The American media has an obligation to make this an issue. They did not.
Here's a quote for you: Beijing Olympics is a complete failure for the international community, says a Democratic Party strategist! Biden has demonstrated a "complete failure" for his administration to deal with the most important issues of this nation and as the world leader of freedom. Rampant inflation (out of control), for everything Americans purchase. Our military in shambles, law and order in America, a laughing stock to the free world, NATO dying a thousand deaths, Democrat party corruption, ineffectiveness, has totally lost its way, compared to the Democrats of the past.
What "promise" is there for the future? Where is the "respect" and obedience for our 250-year-old Constitution? Does America still need fundamental change? Or, does America need to get back to basics? What will you tell your children, when all is lost and it is too late to save this Republic?
