Editor:
I am a retired businessman from the industrial Midwest who grew up, lived, and worked not far from the boyhood home, and the college that my favorite President Ronald Reagan attended. He was known to say such things as “The government is not the solution to the problem — the government is the problem."
I bought into this philosophy and have always voted Republican.
I almost did not vote for Trump because I disliked his style, but I did — and now I regret it immensely. He is a carnival clown, a habitual liar, and totally unfit for the job. Anyone who has ever run a business should see immediately that the musical chairs he plays with his cabinet and those who dare speak truth to power is dangerous. He would not last six months at a well-run company like Exxon.
But it’s the Reagan philosophy of small limited government still being championed by many radio talk show hosts and Fox news that really needs to be reexamined. Ask yourself where we would be without the massive injection of liquidity into our banking system by the Fed? Where would we be if our government were so small and ineffective that it could not come to the aid of people displaced by the epidemic?
Many issues today require America to be a part of organizations that work together to solve problems. Trump is taking us in the other direction at precisely the wrong time. In November its up to us to decide what we shall become.
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
