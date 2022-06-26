My fellow Republicans. When I think of those who are successful and brilliant, I think of a chess player who thinks 4,6,10 moves ahead. We certainly do not have that in today’s White House administration. While a market correction and a slowing of the economy due to record years of growth was inevitable, reaction to stop the bleeding was totally inept by this administration.
Thank you, Elon Musk, for your vision! DeSantis is our guy in 2024! While the White House screams green energy, it was Elon who founded the electric car industry, and once again the stodgy Detroit “big 3” attempt to play catch up. Sounds like a re-run of the '70s when Toyota and Honda educated them on building quality cars. Thank you, Elon, for exposing Twitter and the social media like for the fraudulent free speech suppressors that they are!
Now back to the chess match. The January 6th committee is doing us a favor by eliminating Trump from contention in 2024. Another octogenarian in the White House is not needed. We simply can’t win with Trump in 24. Who you gonna call? Ron DeSantis.
Donald, I voted for you twice, but the show is over. If you want to remember January 6th? Here's a refresher: The national average price for gas was $2.25 a gallon. Smile and sing along, “Those were the days. And you knew who you were then, Girls were girls and men were men. Mister, we could use a man Like Herbert Hoover again."
