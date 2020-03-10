Editor:
Public information regarding legal announcements and public notices must remain a integral part of my daily newspaper. I am urging all lawmakers in the Florida House to vote against House Bill 7. This bill will not benefit the numerous stakeholders who choose to read and have a paper copy of a public notice as seen in a daily newspaper.
Robert F Kennedy remarked and I quote, "no one needs to tell me about the importance of the free press ... or about the essential role a newspaper can play in its community." I support the newspaper's position and as a subscriber I do follow governmental affairs and other public notices that are relevant to the larger community. Let public information through the lens of a daily newspaper continue to provide the "essential role" it has since its inception.
Jeffrey Scott
North Port
