I want to tell my husband that I love him more than anything. He is such a great person. He works so hard and he does it for us. I have medical conditions that seem to keep me from working. He is such a wonderful man and he never complains. No matter if I'm mad about something or say something stupid he comforts me and if we do feel different on a subject, we talk it out.
Since my parents passed it is only us and he was so good to them too. They loved him like their son. We were the four musketeers. We laughed, played and spent time together.
Now it is just us two and though I still grieve for them daily, he knows that and he does too. They just do not make gentlemen like that anymore. There are very few but sometimes God answers or prayers but the answer does not come right away. We are lucky when we find someone like that who is in this life with you all the way.
I never stop learning that grief and depression is something I will deal with daily but I always look forward to when he comes home. He is my rock. So I got the best Christmas present I could ever ask for and just the two of us is okay. Yes we mostly agree on things. But when he is wrong he admits it as do I.
So no matter what the world is like is 2022, it is okay because I have him.
