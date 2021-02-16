Editor:
I would like to commend the letter writer for his letter explaining some of the new $1.9 trillion bill in Congress now. So out of this multiple-billion-dollar bill only $1,400 to go to the American citizens that are under tremendous financial stress, there is over a trillion dollars left! Where does it go?
That is a good question that honestly nobody knows! I would like to see your newspaper and others to have in their papers a page listing where all the other trillions of dollars are going if you even know! Nobody seems to know! What do others think about this? Wouldn't you like to know where a trillion of your tax dollars are going? I would!
Sally Bechhold
Rotonda West
