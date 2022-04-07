My opponent for Airport Authority board and his surrogates have decided that instead of debating important issues during this campaign, their strategy is to smear my reputation and play on the fears of Charlotte County voters. Rather than respond in kind, let me tell you instead what I will do for Charlotte County residents if I win this election.
First, I want to keep fees that commercial airlines passengers pay to the airport low, in contrast to my opponent who has overseen the doubling of these fees during his tenure on the board. In a time when the cost of everything is dramatically rising, wouldn’t it be great if the price of your ticket to visit your grandchildren actually fell? In addition, lower fees would motivate Allegiant and Sun Country airlines to add new destination cities from our airport as well as attract other airlines like Southwest and Frontier.
But then how can the airport raise the funds needed to finance its growth? The answer is the second plank of my platform, growing the commercial/industrial park around the airport. This year, only about 7% of the airport’s revenue comes from lease payments. I would like to triple that number which will bring in a million dollars of additional yearly revenue. The growth of these businesses at the airport will also bring in a significant amount of tax revenue, thereby preventing further increases in your property taxes.
Charlotte County deserves better than secret plot, conspiracy theory politicians. They deserve real leadership.
