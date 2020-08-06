Editor:
In the midst of a pandemic, it seems controversial to be focusing on humanitarian aid abroad. But, it's not. Despite how badly we need to patch things up at home, there are plenty of things we can solve by supporting the international affairs' budget that would not affect us here at home.
There is even proof that helping other countries' people suffering from extreme poverty rise out of the situation, would be beneficial for us. This isn't a partisan issue. Many four star generals have gone on the record in support of such measures — dubbing it a wise move for national security purposes. And yet, when I reach out to my local representative, I can't get through.
I wish Congress member Steube would pay more attention to his local, active constituents. I merely wish to meet with him. I won't deny that he took the time to respond via email. I was thankful for the lengthy response. But, it didn't really cover any of what we need to do going forward. I feel like that will be critical for us, now more than ever.
Melissa Leon Pons
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.