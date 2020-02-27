Editor,:
EI enjoyed the story about Tommy Fulton in the Feb. 22 edition, a gifted athlete and great person! A couple things got overlooked though. He not only won the cross country state championship in 1968, but the one mile and two mile championships as well.
If it was distance, Tommy owned it! I ran with Tommy on the Charlotte High track team, well actually, well behind him, except when he slowed down quite a bit to offer encouragement on practice runs.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
