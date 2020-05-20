Editor:
They are here and speaking out: In response to lifestyle choices.
I agree there are many ways we could improve the overall health of our country. More doctor visits, taking prescribed medications and more exercise.
A letter writer has taken it to a new level; shut down all pizza shops, chicken fast food and meat packing plants that produce hot dogs. Or live in a free society and make our own choices.
I choose a free society where I make my own decisions on how to live my life and maintain my health.
My mother instilled in me that choices I make not only affect me, but others as well, so try to make good choices.
The difference between conservatives and liberals are if I don’t like something I do something else, if a liberal doesn’t like something they want to eliminate it from choice.
Mike Elden
El Jobean
