Editor:

Recently I had an interesting conversation with a conservative friend regarding Biden’s first 100 days. Tax increases naturally came up.

I assured her I was not concerned as I (being a Charlotte County retiree) don’t get SS checks totaling “$400K a year.” She only smiled and softly said “we are already paying higher taxes.” She offered an explanation in simple (I guess so even I could understand) terms: “Gas is made from oil. Under Trump oil was $40 a barrel, under Biden it has already hit $65. Of course our gas prices are forced to rise.” Further she went on, “everyone buys gas so you see we are all already paying higher taxes.”

I did some research and she was absolutely correct on oil prices. Seems Trump had oil under control ($40) while Biden has let oil run wild ($65). My Republican friend then went on to enlighten me that this is a “stealth tax,” so called for obvious reasons, and further that it was a very “regressive tax.” Meaning it affects the poor far more than the wealthy. Obviously true. I countered that the Democrats are the party of the little guy, the union member, the minority, etc.

She didn’t disagree but again I got that soft knowing smile and her big brown eyes were saying “you poor misguided soul.” I must admit my condescending Republican friend points were all valid and that made me think about her parting words: “how much worse will our lives be getting?”

Bob Filkins

Punta Gorda

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments