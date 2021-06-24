Editor:
I am an individual that has respect for doing what is right. I’ve owned numerous homes, some preowned, three new. In each instance I obtained a landscape plan and with some personal thoughts and help carried them out.
At no time did I seek approval - my home, my property. Although most associations may want input, I was allowed to landscape as I wished. Recently, I decided to switch from applying brown bark – semi-annually (approx. 100 bags @ $3 or $300). To decorative stone with a weed mat at a cost of $3,500. In addition a paint refresh was done at a cost of $3,800. Because there was a slight (very slight) color change, I needed association permission.
Several weeks later, after the stone was installed, I received a notice with a fine telling me that I did not get their approval. What? What if I changed the color of the bark would I need approval for that? At what point does common sense start and idiocy begin??
Michael L. Sanders
Rotonda West
