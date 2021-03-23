Editor:
I don’t know how many years I was fortunate enough to participate in Delaware’s Governor’s Easter Egg hunt with the Clowns of Delaware, as Jellybean the Clown. Our clown group did walk around to add to the entertainment for millions of kids, (not quite that many), along with Miss Delaware and other dignitaries. I had a guitar in my walk around and I would sing kids songs, remember:
Down in the meadow by an iddy biddy pool,
Swam three little fishes and the mommy fishy too,
Swim said the mommy fishy, swim if you can,
And they swam and they swam all over the dam!
Anyhow, one year, Governor Mike Castle was wearing Mickey Mouse ears, and I tried to get him to accompany me with
M I C K E Y , but he chickened out.
I asked cute little Miss Delaware if I could sing a song for her.
“Please," when you’re clowning you always accentuate your movements and your voice to get the maximum effect.
I sang real loud Hank Williams song.
"Hey Good Lookin’"
OMG, everyone turned around to look at us and poor Miss Delaware blushed being embarrassed, and that’s when I was told never to do something to embarrass the audience, make yourself look stupid, but don’t embarrass the audience.
Anyhow, I don’t know if the State of Delaware still has the Easter Egg Hunt or if the Clowns of Delaware still participate, but if so, go and tell them Jellybean sent you!
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
