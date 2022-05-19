I attended the School Board meeting on May 10th and was surprised by some of the comments that followed the scheduled agenda. I particularly am surprised by the way members of the public addressed members of the board. They complained about “not being heard and they challenged the board to act on what they considered important repeatedly saying, “you work for me,” and threatening the board saying, “I can vote you out”.
In particular, the speakers repeatedly chastised board members for supporting a teacher that accompanied LGBT students and demanded that the teacher be fired.
These citizens demand respect but apparently have little respect for others, particularly others who might hold different opinions. They are not a kind or peaceful group and not only was I surprised at their lack of civility but I was also scared. I had to remind myself that this group is loud but small!
People who care about our democracy, who care about human rights, who love people, who are open to new ideas, who make rational decisions based on analysis and research are the bedrock of our democracy. Banning books, creating scapegoats, threatening dissenters — these are the ways of fascism — let’s not allow fascist ideology to cripple our school system and maim our children. Toward the end of the board meeting, Kim Amontree, vice-chair of the board, reminded these citizens that at the April board meeting she offered her business card. Encouraged people to call/email. She got no calls/emails. I don’t get it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.