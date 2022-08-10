The difference between Eric Bretan and his opponent for Airport Authority could not be more clear. Since the first day of his campaign, Eric has plainly laid out his vision for the airport. He will attract additional airlines to PGD to give people greater choices in travel destinations, lower airline ticket costs due to increased competition, and ensure that the airport is not dependent on one airline for its future.
Eric will grow the airport commercial/industrial park to create new high paying jobs and much needed tax revenue for the county. Eric supports Airport CEO Parish’s low-cost revenue model to maintain low ticket prices. He categorically rejects privatization of the airport or significant debt issuance. And Eric will work with the FAA and community groups to minimize aircraft noise over residential areas.
But what is the vision of Eric’s opponent? After dozens of articles and letters, we still don’t know. We have read a lot about bogus conspiracy theories that are made up to scare voters. And we have read a lot about why Eric is unqualified even though he has an MBA from Wharton, he has worked for over 15 years in municipal finance, he has successfully grown and runs a small business, and has leadership roles in several prominent community organizations. But no plan.
I will be voting for the Airport Authority candidate that has a well thought out plan for the airport and has the experience to execute it. I will be voting for Eric Bretan.
