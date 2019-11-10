Editor:
Yes, President Trump is vulgar and sometimes nasty, but I voted for him. After watching what the left has done to him and is still trying to do to him since the election, I'll vote for him again if I have to crawl to the polls, and I'm 84 years old. I'm also not a racist, ignorant yahoo, as the left suggests. I'm a retired college professor with a graduate degree from Harvard. We need him to straighten out the disasters left by the Obama administration, such as a military at 1940 levels with no ammunition for their weapons.
We need him also to shut down the illegal immigration that has helped to decimate our middle class and to keep the economy going and wages rising; and we need him to counter the climate change nonsense that the left has been spinning for 30 years. We learned in history class that the earth has gone through warming and cooling cycles for millions of years. We also learned that human beings thrived and populations increased during warming cycles, while they went into declines during cooling cycles from starvation and plagues. Global warming is just another excuse for the left to destroy capitalism and control more and more of our lives.
Can anybody with any common sense and decency vote for people who want to eliminate beef, fossil fuels, automobiles and airplanes; kill babies who survive late-term abortions, and remove the obstacles to mob rule that our forefathers built into our Constitution?
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
