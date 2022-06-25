It was with great disappointment that I read about how Rob Hancik, running for Airport Authority, lied for months about Eric Bretan wanting to privatize the airport. I believe that public officials must hold themselves to a higher ethical standard and it is clear that Hancik’s integrity does not pass muster. It is one thing to run a vigorous campaign where both sides point out their opponent’s weaknesses. It is quite another when a candidate knowingly promotes falsehoods in order to win an election.
Eric, on the other hand, has run a campaign where he has focused on how he can improve the lives of Charlotte County residents. He strives to attract additional airlines to compete against Allegiant. Eric wants to grow the commercial/industrial park around the airport to create high paying jobs and bring in additional tax revenue to the county. He supports a low fee airport to drive down the cost of airline tickets. Eric opposes new bond or significant debt issues by the airport. And Eric is campaigning to give residents that live around the airport a voice when it comes to aircraft noise.
I think we, the voters of Charlotte County, should reward candidates that focus their campaigns on the issues that are important to voters, not those who promote lies in order to scare people into voting for them. That is why I will be voting for Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
