Editor:

I am being deployed again tomorrow at the grocery store where I work. I am being asked to support those who wish to purchase products necessary to combat the most recent strain of coronavirus as well as those who wish to do normal, everyday shopping.

I have begun to develop symptoms of PTSD, but will continue to serve my country as best I can. I am confident that my government has included in the $2.2 trillion bailout package the money required to provide the necessary assistance I may need. God bless America.

Larry Freyberg

North Port

