As July 4 is a very patriotic holiday, I wanted to respond to the great story you people did on the Rotonda West Homeowners' Association's problem with Larry Altenburg.
I was incensed when I read the story. At the time I was physically unable to respond, but have now recovered and I would like to applaud Mr. Altenburg for his patriotism and thank him for his service as it is my understanding he, too, is a veteran. Had I been able at the time, my lawn might have gotten me in the same hot water my neighbor is now in. I say neighbor, for I live just a few houses from Larry.
Ours is a military family and I tend to laud our servicemen whenever an occasion arrives. I had three brothers in the service of our country during WWII. Only two came home. My oldest brother, a Marine, was killed in Guam. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
On June 28, 1946 one of the United States Navy's greatest destroyers was commissioned. The U.S.S. Leonard F. Mason, DD-852, named after my brother. Those of you my age, or a bit younger, might recall the recovery of the Gemini 8 astronauts. Neil Armstrong and David Scott. They were rescued by the Mighty Mason, so called by the crew.
I intend to honor our veterans and military on July 4, so I can only say Rotonda West HOA, come and get me!
Lauretta Mason-Evans
Rotonda West
