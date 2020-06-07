Editor:
I knew it was time for my elderly Chocolate Lab to be put down. Her quality of life was failing terribly. She couldn't walk anymore and she made me aware of her being uncomfortable in pain.
From the first tech I spoke to showing so much compassion, to the next setting up our appointment and the two techs coming out to my car to assist me bringing us in the rear door to Dr. Drake waiting to give us comfort and direction in this difficult decision.
We were able to say our goodbyes and send her off in peace in such a loving way.
I will refer Port Charlotte Animal Hospital and never forget Dr. Drake and his caring team.
Loretta Henson
Port Charlotte
