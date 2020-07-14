Editor:
I am Joe Williams and I am running for the Charlotte County School Board. I have a lot of experience with our school system and will put my experiences to work making meaningful changes for our taxpayers, parents and students.
If you voted against the tax increase, you will like me. I believe we need to rein in our spending and run our schools more like a business, not a bureaucracy. Parents will like my position on classroom cams, report cards, medication policy and school safety. They will also appreciate my stand against porn in our schools. Students will benefit from my positions on high school start times, classroom cams, head lice, discipline policy and teachers reaching out when students underperform in class.
I intend to be honest when discussing our school performance. Our school officials frequently misrepresent the truth, and I will call them to task for that, and tell the truth. Please visit my website at voteforjoewilliams and you will see some of the changes I am advocating. I am asking for your vote so that we, the parents and taxpayers of Charlotte County will be represented and common sense changes made.
I represent the parents of Charlotte County, not the bureaucrats of the school system. It is definitely time for some fresh ideas in our county education system.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
