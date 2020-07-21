Editor:

It is my understanding that the National Football League is possibly thinking of playing a Black National Anthem. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that, but because I am an American-Mexican, the history of my ancestors, who were Americans, were victims of racism, bigotry, and murder by Whites and Blacks under the American government. There was a slogan out west at one time, “The only good Mexican is a dead one.”

So, if you plan to play a national black anthem, then I demand, that you play a Mexican-American anthem as well. If you do not, I will seek legal help as well as contact all the Mexican-American organizations to follow my lead and as one group, sue the National Football League for discrimination

Can’t wait to hear our anthem,

Listed below are the organization I will notify, should you play a Black National Anthem and fail to play a Mexican-American anthem.

Order of Sons of American, Mutulista, Comision Femenil, Brown Berets, Mana a National Latina Organization, Mexican American Legislation, Catolicas por La Raza, Congression Hispanic Caucus, Voto Latino, Mexican Amerian Opportunity, Congress of Industrial organization, National Mexican American Anti-Defamation Committee, Texas Farm Workers Union, National Institute for Latino Policy, Mexican Movement, Obreros Unidos, Peoples Congressional Party, and Las Adelitas de Aztlan

Robert Blanco

Punta Gorda

