As a lifelong Democrat, I have been volunteering to make phone calls to assure local Democrats vote in the upcoming election. The script from the party encourages voters to vote for former vice president Biden, and to support Democrats up and down the ticket. Supporting vice president Biden is easy to understand. He possesses the values you look for in a public servant; honesty, integrity, empathy. He is someone everyday citizens can relate to.
Our current president has been a disaster from day one. Besides his total war on the rule of law, his overt racism, his affinity for autocrats like Vladimir Putin, is the fact that he has allowed more than 185,000 U.S. citizens to die and the economy crater before our eyes by ignoring and downplaying the coronavirus.
Supporting Democrats up and down the ticket didn't make sense to me at first. There isn’t a Senate race and there isn’t a governor’s race; however who are running are Republican congressman Greg Steube and Florida congressman Michael Grant. They have been nothing more than puppy dogs following in the footsteps of our lame, sycophantic governor. And they are running against honest, progressive Democrats like Allen Ellison and David Jones.
Supporting local public servants like Ellison and Jones, in many ways is just as important as supporting the national politicians. They are the ones who more often affect our everyday lives.
So make sure you have a plan, vote early, and vote for the entire Democratic ticket.
Douglas Campbell
Port Charlotte
