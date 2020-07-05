Editor:
I am an 82-year-old white woman. Grades 1 through 10, I attended segregated schools. Grades 11 and 12 we were integrated without any problems.
I do not understand the anger displayed toward the slogan "Black Lives Matter." Of course all lives matter in an ideal world, but we do not live in that world.
Want to learn about black lives' final moments before the police ended them.
Eric Garner had just broken up a fight, according to witness testimony. Ezell Ford was walking in his neighborhood. Tamir Rice was playing in a park. Walter Scott was going to an auto parts store. Bettie Jones answered the door to let Chicago police officers in to help her upstairs neighbor, who had called 911 to resolve a domestic dispute. Philando Castile was driving home from dinner with his girlfriend. Botham Jean was eating ice cream in this living room in Dallas. Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her nephew at home in Fort Worth, Texas. Eric Reason was pulling into a parking spot at a local chicken and fish shop. Dominique Clayton was sleeping in her bed. Breonna Taylor was also asleep in her bed. George Floyd was at a grocery store.
Dylann Roof, a white man, shot and killed nine African American worshipers inside Emanuel Methodist Episcopal Church. Roof was taken into custody without a hair on his head being harmed. He was fed a hamburger by the arresting police.
Now do you understand why Black lives matter?
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.