Editor:
In the very unlikely event of our President contracting the much hyped COVID-19, I am prepared to offer him my assistance in carrying out his well thought out remedies (cures).
I believe our President is correct in not trusting those silly doctors and scientists to cure us of this life threatening virus.
I’ll step up and help our beloved leader carry out his well thought out solutions.
I was hoping that he was also right in not wearing PPE, but maybe not. He should be forgiven for this little oversight.
I volunteer to follow his lead in this, his hour of need. I will happily give to our leader his preferred drugs, and will gladly give to him, his desired disinfection injections. Relying on his assurance that it’s the best treatment. Bless our President.
We’ll prove, to the nonbelievers, that our leader was telling the truth, as he’s so well known for upholding.
MAGA, MAGA, “onward Christian soldiers."
Maybe we can speed it up by getting a head start on this. If so I’ll race over to Mar A’Lago, or wherever. I’ll be absolutely sure, I’ll strive to follow your remedies to the letter!
You will be proven right without any doubt.
What say ye, oh exalted leader of all!
PS: You will also be immune to malaria.
I’m thinking LSD injections. (Lysol, sulfur, Deet).
How’s that sound. (Deet rids us of pesky little devils).
John O’Shea
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.