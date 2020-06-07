Editor:
To those seeking unfettered freedom: I don’t care if you frequent bars. I don’t care if you go to packed churches, amusement parks, sporting events, or restaurants or to crowded beaches. Just don’t come to my grocery store and expose me to Covid-19 if you get it and please stay out of the hospitals if they are overflowing so those more careful can be treated.
Of course you are sure you won’t be infected, or that if you are infected you will shrug it off without consequences. And, surely, protecting me is of no concern to you.
The population of the United States is 328 million. Florida has 20 million. Right now the Florida hospitalization rate is 18% for diagnosed Covid-19 cases and the mortality rate is over 4%. Assuming herd immunity requires 60% of the populace to be infected, and even assuming a lower 1% mortality rate, that works out to 2 million (2,000,000) Americans and 120,000 Floridians dying from Covid-19.
Of course, we could reduce risk by everyone actually following recommended medical guidelines for reopening, but this is America with a Wild West tradition and a disregard for facts and experts. So, rather than sacrificing myself for the prospect of herd immunity, I and many others like me will be staying at home and waiting for an effective proven treatment and/or a vaccine.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.