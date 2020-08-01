Editor:

A simple solution exists regarding the mask dilemma. Whichever side of the bridge you live on, it is a very short drive. If you want to wear a mask and be surrounded by people wearing them, shop and do your business in Punta Gorda. If you don't want to wear one and don't care if others do or not, shop and do your business in Port Charlotte.

As for me, I choose not to wear one. It is my choice. Therefore, I shop in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda will not get any of my money.

For those businesses who seem to demand others wear masks, you are only making Jeff Bezos (Amazon) richer. You have protective shields in place. People should have a choice. Some people even have medical exemptions. I won't be shopping at your stores after this is over either.

You do whatever you need to do to protect yourself and your family and I will do the same. Quit trying to dictate to others what to do....Perhaps minding one's own business is in order here.

Louisa Papa

Port Charlotte

