Editor:
A simple solution exists regarding the mask dilemma. Whichever side of the bridge you live on, it is a very short drive. If you want to wear a mask and be surrounded by people wearing them, shop and do your business in Punta Gorda. If you don't want to wear one and don't care if others do or not, shop and do your business in Port Charlotte.
As for me, I choose not to wear one. It is my choice. Therefore, I shop in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda will not get any of my money.
For those businesses who seem to demand others wear masks, you are only making Jeff Bezos (Amazon) richer. You have protective shields in place. People should have a choice. Some people even have medical exemptions. I won't be shopping at your stores after this is over either.
You do whatever you need to do to protect yourself and your family and I will do the same. Quit trying to dictate to others what to do....Perhaps minding one's own business is in order here.
Louisa Papa
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.