To the person who wrote the letter to the editor entitled “Give up, let older virus patients die” which was published on March 22.

I beg your pardon, your recommendation reminds me of what the Nazis did before and during World War II.

My wife and I are in our golden years. We have had good lives and want to continue living.

If either of us contracts COVID-19, I would hope that the medical staff which cares for us would do its best to prolong our lives rather than feed us to the vultures, as you recommend.

William N. Stevens

Rotonda West

