This letter is in response to a recent letter that referred to being a Biden voter and what I am now asking myself. First off, I am not beating myself up for voting for an honest and respectable man rather than your lying "mean Tweeter." Oh, how I wish that was his only fault! Most intelligent people knew all along how deceptive and disastrous for our democracy he was, and now the world also knows (if anyone had any doubt).
And, yes, I certainly would vote for Biden again, especially knowing the facts that I know now. (Do you know what global means in regards to inflation and gas prices?) I knew then that Trump was morally bankrupt, a conniving and lying businessman, an adulterer (Christians: do you really think this is okay??), and ignorant, plus so many other undesirable traits. If you really are deceiving yourself that he is intelligent, just try watching a speech by President Kennedy or basically any other president to compare how unpresidential and devoid of content any of his narcissistic speeches were and still are.
If you really are deceiving yourself that in 2019/2020 our country was running like a well-oiled machine, maybe you should go back and see what was happening in the last year of his presidency. Actually it was running nicely after he inherited it from President Obama, thanks to interference from Russia (well-known fact: he was not the popular vote choice but the electoral college choice.)
