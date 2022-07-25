Editor:

This letter is in response to a recent letter that referred to being a Biden voter and what I am now asking myself. First off, I am not beating myself up for voting for an honest and respectable man rather than your lying "mean Tweeter." Oh, how I wish that was his only fault! Most intelligent people knew all along how deceptive and disastrous for our democracy he was, and now the world also knows (if anyone had any doubt).

